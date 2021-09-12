Sly Cooper 5 Rumors Gain Traction After Recent PlayStation Ad

https://youtu.be/4yuEnY9ItqA

Within recent weeks, new rumors have started to come about suggesting that a new installment in PlayStation’s long-running Sly Cooper franchise could be coming about for PlayStation 5. At this point in time, those rumors haven’t been verified in any capacity, but a recent commercial that has been released by PlayStation has some fans believing that a potential Sly Cooper 5 could definitely be in the cards based on an Easter egg shown in the ad.

To kick off Sony’s recent PlayStation Showcase event, a new commercial was released (which you can watch at the top of this page) that featured a number of callbacks to popular PlayStation franchises of the past. While many of the more direct callbacks seen in the video were related to games on PS5, a number of other surprises were tucked away which related to some series that we haven’t seen or heard from in quite some time. One of those secrets that happened to be included was related to Sly Cooper. Although the reference to the popular PlayStation mascot wasn’t even shown for a full second in the video, you can clearly make out the iconic symbol that represents Sly and his fellow gang of thieves in the commercial.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DoodMarvelous/status/1436446296378855427

While there’s a good chance that this reference to Sly Cooper was included by PlayStation simply for fun, the fact that Sony is pointing back to Sly whatsoever in the midst of these ongoing rumors has definitely caused some fans to raise their eyebrows. And even if this Sly callback doesn’t mean anything at all, at this point, longtime fans of the franchise will take hope in any form that it comes. After all, Sly hasn’t been seen or heard from since 2013 when Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time was released on PS3. It might be desperate to hope for a Sly revival based on this teaser alone, but for better or worse, this is the most overt manner in which PlayStation has publicly acknowledged the character in quite some time.

So what do you think about this situation? Is this reference to Sly Cooper from PlayStation simply meant to be an Easter egg, or could it indicate that a new entry is in development for PS5? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.