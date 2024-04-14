Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Reveals New Story Details in Latest Trailer

Atlus has revealed a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance ahead of its launch later this summer. After first releasing on Nintendo Switch back in 2021, Atlus revealed earlier this year that it would be bringing its latest mainline Shin Megami Tensei entry to all platforms with a new, expanded iteration. Now, with Vengeance roughly two months out from its arrival, Atlus is beginning to show off more of what it will have in store.

Dubbed "The Sacrifice", the newest trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance highlights the narrative of the game's new story. In addition to containing the base version of SMT V that arrived nearly three years ago, Vengeance will incorporate a second campaign that will center around revenge. Along with highlighting this new story mode, this trailer for SMT V: Vengeance also happens to show off more of the title's new gameplay elements, which have received a noticeable visual improvement on platforms that include PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

You can watch this new trailer for SMT V: Vengeance right here:

"When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious," says the official synopsis of Vengeance from Atlus. "He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at… but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and the two of them unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da'at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between angels and demons to dictate the fate of the world."

As mentioned, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is two months away from its release as the game will arrive on June 14, 2024. When it does launch, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Additionally, it will also again be arriving on Nintendo Switch, which is where the base game exclusively resides.