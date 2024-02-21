Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Announced for All Platforms

Atlus has announced that its acclaimed role-playing game Shin Megami Tensei V is coming back in a new iteration dubbed Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Back in 2021, Shin Megami Tensei V first released, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. At the time, some fans wondered why Atlus would only opt to bring the latest Shin Megami Tensei installment to Switch rather than all platforms. And while it took some time to finally happen, Atlus is now ready to release SMT V everywhere with a newly expanded version.

Announced today as part of Nintendo's latest Direct, Atlus showed off Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for the first time. This new version of the title will include an updated story path that was never seen in the original game. Additionally, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to Nintendo Switch once again. Its arrival is then planned for this summer on June 21, 2024.

You can get a look at the first reveal trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance here:

"Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans," says the game's description. "At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, an enigmatic cohort of demons called the Qadištu, a new dungeon and map to explore. Additionally, the original Shin Megami Tensei V battle system, demon merging, and field exploration have been evolved and expanded in this newest entry in the series. "

By all accounts, Atlus is having an incredibly busy 2024. In addition to Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, the studio also recently released Persona 3 Reload earlier this month. This will then be followed later in the year by Metaphor: ReFantazio, which is set to be a new fantasy-based IP from Atlus. Essentially, those who are fans of role-playing games from Atlus are eating good so far in 2024. And with this year not even a quarter of the way complete, there's a chance that Atlus could have even more surprises on the horizon.