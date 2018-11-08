‘Snake Pass’ Slithers Its Way To Physical Nintendo Switch Release Thanks To Super Rare Games

When it released a few months ago, Sumo Digital’s Snake Pass presented an original touch for 3D platforming, giving you control of a snake that had to work its way around the world using realistic physics and tricks. But if you missed out on the game during its initial release, here’s another chance to catch it for Nintendo Switch — this time in physical form!

Super Rare Games has announced that it has published Snake Pass as its latest limited edition game, and it can be ordered off the company’s web page. Available in very limited quantities — we’re talking only 4,000 units made — the game is sure to be a huge draw for fans, as well as collectors looking to add to their growing physical line-up of Switch games.

Available for $34.98, the game comes with a number of bonus goodies. Along with a boxed copy of Snake Pass, you’ll also get a full-color artbook, an exclusive sticker and a three-card trading card pack, featuring characters from the game. You can watch the trailer for the game above to give you an idea of what to expect.

Here’s the full description of what Snake Pass has on hand for you platforming fans:

“When the tranquillity of Haven Tor is interrupted by a mysterious interloper, only the unlikeliest of heroes can save the day! Meet Noodle the Snake and his hyperactive best friend, Doodle the Hummingbird, who together must re-unite the missing Keystones with the magical gates that give Haven Tor its mythical power.

A unique, physics-based puzzle platform game, Snake Pass challenges players to ‘think like a snake’ as they tackle precarious puzzles as only a snake can. Slither through long grass, coil around bamboo and climb out of trouble in the latest game from award winning independent studio Sumo Digital!“

So head on over and check out this collector’s item for yourself! It’s a fun game with its fair share of challenges for all ages. You can also get Snake Pass digitally for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.