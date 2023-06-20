New SNES Remake Rumored for Nintendo Switch

A Nintendo Direct is set to be held this week, and while we don't know exactly what we will see, a reliable Twitter leaker by the name of @Pyoro_ND has suggested that we'll see two things during the next showcase: a new 2D Mario game, and a remake of a classic Super Nintendo game. The SNES had no shortage of classic games, but a follow-up Tweet from @Pyoro_ND seemed to drop a pretty huge hint: an image of a Yoshi from Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

The original Tweet from @Pyoro_ND can be found right here, and the cryptic Tweet featuring the Yoshi from Super Mario RPG can be found embedded below.

A remake of Super Mario RPG would make a lot of sense. The game is one of the biggest currently missing from Nintendo Switch Online's SNES app, and fans are frequently begging to see it added. However, the game was developed by Square Enix (then just known as Square), and the company has made a habit of avoiding NSO in favor of releases on the eShop. We've seen that happen with the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, as well as HD-2D remakes like Live a Live. I've long argued that Super Mario RPG would be the perfect candidate for an HD-2D remake, and would make sense given the game's current absence on Nintendo Switch.

While Mario has appeared in a number of RPGs over the years, that all started with Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. Released in 1996, the game features traditional turn-based mechanics and a cast that includes fan favorite characters like Mario, Bowser, and Princess Toadstool (before the name "Peach" was commonly used). It also introduced a pair of beloved characters in Mallow and Geno. If a remake truly is in the works, it would give a new generation a chance to experience what the game has to offer. For now, readers should take this rumor with a grain of salt!

Would you like to see a remake of Super Mario RPG? Are you excited for this week's Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!