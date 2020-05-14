Super Nintendo Fans Celebrate 24 Years of Super Mario RPG

It still sounds like a pretty bizarre concept: take the world of Mario and inject it with RPG mechanics. Yet, that's exactly what Nintendo and Square did 24 years ago with the release of Super Mario RPG on the Super Nintendo. Stranger yet, the concept worked quite well, giving the console one of its most beloved titles, and introducing a new set of fans to the RPG genre. While Nintendo and Square Enix have yet to develop a direct sequel (or remake), the game lives on through other RPGs, including the Paper Mario series, and the Mario & Luigi games. Still, fans would love to see a true follow-up, or at least another appearance by characters like Geno and Mallow!

