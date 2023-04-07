Saturday Night Live Roasts Chris Pratt's Mario Voice, Elon Musk

The second episode of Saturday Night Live's new season fired shots at Chris Pratt's voice in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Elon Musk. The cold open of last night's SNL episode (hosted by Brendan Gleeson, with musical guest Willow) took the form of a game show called So You Think You Won't Snap. The show's premise is that the news and the world, in general, have everyone on edge, and people are losing their cool public with an alarming frequency. So You Think You Won't Snap gathers a few of the only people who haven't snapped and tests their composure, bombarding them with headlines until they break.

"Have you noticed that everyone around you is angry and crazy?" begins host Morgan Freegirl, played by Bowen Yang. "People are flipping out at Target, stabbing is back and the only thing that can cheer us up is watching a sexy show about Jeffrey Dahmer. We are living on the edge, and tonight I'm here to push us over as we play So You Think You Won't Snap."

The headlines ranged from Herschel Walker's abortion scandal to children wanting to grow up to become influencers to Kanye West. One contestant, Kayla (Chloe Fineman), hangs in there for a while. Then Freegirl plays a clip from the recently released trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie featuring Pratt's voice as Mario.

"He's supposed to be Italian!" Fineman's Kayla exclaims. "That's like his whole thing!" She then assaults the flight attendant standing at her side, provided by the gameshow for such a moment.

Kenan Thompson's Dale does much worse. Despite his confidence going in, all Freegirl has to say is This week, Elon Musk…" before Dale loses his cool and smashes the glass items placed on the table in front of him. "That man needs to shut his mouth!" he yells. "Old rich dude talking about going to Mars, well, take your ass to Mars then!"

Last night's Saturday Night Live also featured a surprise appearance by Colin Farrell, who is Brendan Gleeson's co-star in the new film The Banshees of Isherin. Viewers also loved Ego Nwodim's appearance as Ariel from The Little Mermaid on this week's Weekend Update segment.

Saturday Night Live kicked off its new season last week with host Miles Tellar and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Next week, Megan Thee Stallion pulls double duty as host and musical guest.