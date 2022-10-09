Saturday Night Live: Colin Farrell Makes Surprise Appearance

In the midst of Saturday Night Live's opening monologue, host Brendan Gleeson was playing his mandolin while delivering his jokes only for a surprise guest to appear, his frequent co-star Colin Farrell. For context, Gleeson is appearing on SNL as host to promote his upcoming movie The Banshees of Inisherin, which he co-stars in with Farrell. As part of his opening routine Gleeson spoke about his acting career, which also includes a previous collaboration with Farrell, In Bruges. Gleeson mused about having "needy" co-stars in his past, prompting none other than Farrell to appear on stage in a fake mustache.

In large part the joke was about Colin Farrell being needy. While standing next to Gleeson, Farrell asked him who his favorite co-star was, prompting Gleeson to respond, Paddington Bear. To try and squeeze another compliment out of him, Farrell asked, "who is your favorite co-star that's 46 years old and stars with the letters C?" Gleeson shrugged and replied: "Cillian Murphy." The pair danced a jig as the moment came to an end, marking the second week in a row with a major celebrity cameo in the opening minutes of Saturday Night Live. Watch it for yourself below!

Brendan Gleeson’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/3XmZup0LpP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 9, 2022

We theorized earlier today that this exact scenario might occur considering that SNL likes to bring in some surprise guests when the host is perhaps not as well known to some audiences. Farrell could pop up later on in the episode but the one-time cameo seems like it's it. Colin Farrell previously appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host, anchoring the series back in December of 2004.

