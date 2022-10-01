Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar Appear in First Season 48 Promo

This Saturday, October 1st, will mark the season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and to kick things off the season premiere will be hosted by Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. To mark the occasion the pair have cut the first promos for the new season, appearing alongside cast member Bowen Yang in the official ads which you can find below. Teller's hosting duties will mark his first time, considering the success of the Top Gun sequel over the summer we should likely expect a parody sketch about the Paramount hit. Kendrick Lamar on the other hand will return to Studio 8H for the third time as musical guest.

SNL has already confirmed the first three weeks of hosts and musical guests. Saturday, October 8th will see Primetime Emmy winner Brendan Gleeson, promoting his upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, acting as host, with Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, appearing as musical guest. Saturday October 15th will bring a host pulling double duty with Megan Thee Stallion set to not only host the episode but also act as musical guest. This will mark the second appearance by the Grammy-award winning artist, having previously acted as the musical guest when Chris Rock hosted back in 2020.

The new season of Saturday Night Live will look much different for viewers who have been watching the show lately, as a number of cast members departed in the time between seasons. Longtime stars Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kate McKinnon all announced their departures ahead of the season 47 finale back in May. In the time since even more have annoucned they won't be returning including Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, and Chris Redd

Some new faces have already been confirmed however with Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker all set to appear as featured players. Cast members that will seemingly return include Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Kennan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Colin Jost, and Michael Che.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 premieres on Saturday, October 1st on both NBC and Peacock.