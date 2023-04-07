Chris Pratt Reacts to Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster, Hypes Teaser Trailer

In case you somehow missed it, the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie revealed the first look at itself through a new poster yesterday, and the very first teaser trailer for the movie is set to drop tomorrow, October 6th, during a Nintendo Direct in conjunction with New York Comic Con. The movie still has some ways to go as it is set to release in theaters on April 7, 2023. But Chris Pratt, who voices Mario in the upcoming film, was understandably excited by the first poster and shared that with the world on social media following the first look at the movie.

"This one is VERY special," shared Pratt on Twitter following the official poster reveal -- which doubled as the first real look at the movie. "Cannot wait!!! Get ready to be blown away! Thursday October 6th. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct." You can check out his reaction for yourself embedded below:

This one is VERY special. Cannot wait!!! Get ready to be blown away! Thursday October 6th. Official teaser trailer. Live on Nintendo Direct. @supermariomovie pic.twitter.com/ibar1qfb6d — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 4, 2022

As noted above, the currently untitled Super Mario Movie -- which folks have broadly been referring to as the Super Mario Bros. Movie -- is set to release on April 7, 2023. The first real teaser trailer for the project is set to debut during New York Comic Con later this week on October 6th. The movie has a high-profile voice cast with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Charles Martinet -- the best-known voice of Mario -- will be providing various cameos. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

