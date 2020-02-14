‘Sonic Adventure’ Remake Definitely of Interest, Says Studio Head

When the Dreamcast came out in the late 90's, it got a lot of attention with its diverse game line-up. That included Sonic Adventure, which thrusted Sega's zippy hero into the 3D spotlight for the first time. Although the game hasn't fared as well as other platformers (like, say, Super Mario 64), it's still considered a classic to many.

That includes Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka, who recently shared kind words about the game while speaking with the folks at Retro Gamer. If he had a given opportunity, he'd give the game the proper remake treatment it deserves for today's market.

Said Iizuka, "It was the first high speed 3D action game that also featured a scenario highlighted with six different stories, the A-life Chao, six unique styles of gameplay– it is a unique game offering even 20 years after its release.

"At the time, it also wasn't just a solitary software release, it was the title to bring people to the Dreamcast and we were given the budget to make something to showcase the hardware. However, it was the very first 3D game that we worked on and looking at it now I can see the rough edges it has, which really makes me want to remake it again."

That said, it's unknown if Sega will provide him and Sonic Team the opportunity to do so. Currently, Sonic Team doesn't have anything announced, since it wrapped up Sonic Forces late last year. So it could be working on something, though it hasn't been disclosed just what yet.

For the time being, Sega has its sights set on the forthcoming Team Sonic Racing, which is currently being worked on over at Sumo Digital. It's set for a release sometime in May for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. After that, well, who knows? E3 2019 will be around the corner at that point, and the company might have a Sonic game to get us revved up for the forthcoming live-action movie.

Would you want to see a remake of Sonic Adventure done "the right way," so to speak? Or would you prefer to see another classic adventure return? You know, Sonic Generations HD wouldn't entirely be a bad thing…

Check out some classic gameplay from Sonic Adventure for Dreamcast below!