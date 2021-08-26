Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps Finale Released

✖

SEGA has officially released the final part of Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps, the animated web series created to support the launch of Sonic Colors: Ultimate for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. This is just the latest in a line of animated Sonic the Hedgehog series created to complement the recent video games with Sonic Mania Adventures and Team Sonic Racing: Overdrive, but the notable difference between what came before and Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps is that the latter includes dialogue and voice acting.

You can check out the new and final episode of Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps for yourself below:

The exciting conclusion – Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps - Part 2! pic.twitter.com/9PIITcNI2R — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) August 26, 2021

In case you missed it, you can check out the first episode of Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps below:

With the last several Sonic the Hedgehog video games receiving animated series on the web, could whatever comes next also see complementary animated series? "We’ve really enjoyed creating these animated shorts as a way for fans to get to know the characters and universes of our Sonic games," said Jasmin Hernandez, Associate Production Manager at Sega of America, when ComicBook.com asked via email. "Nothing is pre-determined yet, but there’s always a possibility we’ll continue this trend for future games, so be on the lookout!"

As noted above, this second animated episode is the finale of the Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps web series. Sonic Colors: Ultimate itself is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. Of these, the PC release will be a digitally-only one. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise right here.

What do you think about the new animated web series for Sonic Colors: Ultimate? Does it get you excited to jump back into the world of Sonic Colors when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

