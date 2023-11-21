Sonic Dream Team Gets Gorgeous New Animated Intro

Sonic Dream Team is set to release next month, and Sega has released the game's animated intro to celebrate. Created by Tyson Hesse and Powerhouse Animation, the introduction also features music by Tee Lopes. The sequence features Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, Rouge, and Cream as well as Dr. Eggman and his Badnik creations. In the game, Eggman is using an ancient device that makes dreams come true, and the animation sells that idea well, as Sonic and friends are forced to deal with a giant, multi-armed version of the villain!

The opening sequence from Sonic Dream Team can be found below.

Tyson Hesse's Sonic Animation

Tyson Hesse has a long history working on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, starting out as an artist on the Archie Comics. That role led him to working on the animated introductions, cutscenes, and promotional shorts for multiple Sonic games, starting with Sonic Mania in 2017. Since then, he's done similar animated sequences for other Sonic games, including Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Origins. On Twitter, Hesse talked about how exciting the opportunity was to create this sequence, in particular the opportunity to work on the "modern" version of Sonic.

"I originally thought I wouldn't be able to fit this project into my schedule but when I heard the game pitch from the developers I knew I had to make it happen," Hesse wrote on Twitter. "This was the first project since the Mania intro where I felt like we could just uncork our brains and let the colors come out. The opportunity to do another music-driven animation but in the Modern world was too exciting to pass up."

Sonic Dream Team Release Date

Sonic Dream Team will be released on December 5th. The 3D Sonic game will be exclusive to Apple Arcade, and pre-registration has already begun. Since it was first announced, the game's exclusivity has been a source of frustration among many Sonic fans! Sonic Dream Team has received a lot of positive feedback, and players have been hoping to see versions announced for Android devices and consoles. It's unclear if the game will end up releasing on other platforms in the future, but for now, Sonic the Hedgehog fans that want to play Dream Team will have to do so on an Apple device.

Thankfully, Sonic fans have had a lot of content to enjoy over the last year. October saw the release of Sonic Superstars, a brand-new 2D adventure starring Sonic and friends. 2023 has also seen multiple free updates released for Sonic Frontiers. That might not take away the sting of seeing other Sonic fans getting to enjoy a wholly-new game, but hopefully Sonic Dream Team will end up on other platforms in the future.

