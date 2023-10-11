Sega Video Addresses Missing Sonic the Hedgehog Characters

Over the last three decades, Sega has introduced a number of different characters in the Sonic the Hedgehog canon. While characters like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy have stuck around and become fan favorites, others have made sparing appearances over the years. In a new video in the Tails Tube series, Sonic and friends reminisce over some of the characters they've met, including Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel. The two characters have made sparing appearances over the years, most recently in 2017's Sonic Mania. In the video, Amy gives an update about what the two heroes have been doing, stating that they've been "traveling the world, seeking out new adventures and challenges."

The latest episode of Tails Tube can be found embedded below.

In addition to discussing Mighty and Ray, the four heroes also talk about Fang the Hunter. Fang is set to make a return in Sonic Superstars, and the villain has been getting a lot of attention lately as a result. Sonic and friends talk about the villain's different aliases, once more addressing Fang's name changes over the years. The segment on Fang wraps with the heroes pointing out how thankful they are that they haven't had to deal with Fang's gang, which included Bark the Polar Bear and Bean the Dynamite. The two characters haven't made very many appearances over the years, mostly popping up in cameos in games like Sonic Mania and Sonic Generations. Fang, Bark, and Bean have made several appearances in the Sonic comics from IDW, however.

Sonic Superstars

The Tails Tube videos take place in the world of the video games, and Sonic mentions that "the anniversary of our adventure on Northstar Island" is coming up. That means the events of Sonic Superstars already happened for the heroes, and they've already had their encounter with Eggman, Fang, and Trip. Before getting cut off, Amy mentions that they should invite someone, but we never find out who. Given the fact that Trip seems to be the kind of villain that later becomes a hero, it's possible she was the person Amy was talking about. Unfortunately, we don't know how Sonic Superstars will play out, but we'll have a better idea when the game launches on October 17th.

Tails Tube

The Tails Tube series has been interesting to watch, as it provides a lot of canon explanations for Sonic lore. The references to missing characters like Mighty, Ray, Bark, and Bean could indicate that Sega has plans for the characters to appear again in the future, just like Fang. Whatever the plans might be, these videos have proven to be a big hit with Sonic fans. It's unclear when the next one might happen, but hopefully Sega won't keep fans waiting too long!

