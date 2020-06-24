Sonic Fans are Upset Sega Didn't Reveal a New Game for the Character's Anniversary
Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been waiting with bated breath for news about a new game featuring the character. Many fans had assumed that Sega might pull back the curtain on a new series entry at New Game+ Expo, as the digital convention happened to fall on the 29th anniversary of the original Sega Genesis game. Alas, the show came and went, and Sega and Atlus instead showcased Catherine: Full Body for Nintendo Switch. While Sonic fans have been fairly patient over the last few months, many were disappointed by today's lack of news. For now, fans will just have to celebrate the anniversary with some of the character's earlier outings!
Are you disappointed that Sega hasn't revealed a new Sonic game yet? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Sonic the Hedgehog!
For some, it put a damper on the anniversary.
#Sonic29th I... well I just don't see why there's anything to celebrate. Today was New Game Expo where the SXSW announcements were SUPPOSED to be revealed. But no. Nothing Sonic related. This whole year has been a major drought, and if SEGA had something to reveal, they'd do it.— TheMasonGamer (@TheMasonTweeter) June 24, 2020
prevnext
Sega fans would have settled for anything, really.
I really, really wanted there to be just one new game that Sega unveiled at New Game Plus Expo. I mean, it didn't have to be Sonic. I would've been fine with NiGHTS or that that Super Monkey Ball 3 in development. Didn't have to be Sonic. But why a game that's been out for long?— Venky (@VenkyKrishnarj1) June 23, 2020
prevnext
The disappointment is definitely understandable.
Today, Sega (alongside Atlus) had a time slot at New Game Plus Expo, a virtual event.
Today is also #Sonic29thAnniversary.
So what did they spend their whole half hour doing? Show an already-announced port of a decade-old game that has nothing to do with Sonic.
Unacceptable.— Order 67 (@realA_boy98) June 23, 2020
prevnext
It is a bit odd given the cancellation of SXSW.
I was certain that Sonic was gonna show up in the new game plus expo thing since it's the 29th anniversary of Sonic 1, so the fact that it didn't and Sega is seemingly still just sitting on their hands with this game they were ready to announce THREE MONTHS AGO is baffling— Benjamin Hemoth (@JetGrindFuture) June 23, 2020
prevnext
A lot of fans are salty.
Happy birthday sonic sucks that we didn’t get a new game tho— ConnorSonicfan (@sonic1fan910) June 23, 2020
prevnext
The show didn't go as some might have hoped it would.
Happy Birthday Sonic, but this has to stop. This has gotten to a point where our community is erupting because of this drought. I WILL do everything in my power to save this franchise from this treatment. I will make videos, work towards a degree, and work at Sega. I promise. 💙 pic.twitter.com/qra5QsHkEC— Ricardo (@RicFromSSS) June 23, 2020
prevnext
There might be a little bit of hyperbole in here.
@sonic_hedgehog Happy Birthday to this decomposing corpse of a game franchise. Can't wait to get a new game in 2052, Sonic Forces Plus.— TheMasonGamer (@TheMasonTweeter) June 23, 2020
prevnext
Of course, some fans understand that patience is a virtue.
Sonic fans and Pokémon fans have the same problem
“We demand higher quality games and more time given to perfect them!!!”
*1 week later*
“Where is the new game announcements? We’re so disappointed in you! What a trash company!”— Burgundy | 🐔🔥🌸 *beep* (@BurgundyBirb) June 23, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.