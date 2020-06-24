Sonic Fans are Upset Sega Didn't Reveal a New Game for the Character's Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been waiting with bated breath for news about a new game featuring the character. Many fans had assumed that Sega might pull back the curtain on a new series entry at New Game+ Expo, as the digital convention happened to fall on the 29th anniversary of the original Sega Genesis game. Alas, the show came and went, and Sega and Atlus instead showcased Catherine: Full Body for Nintendo Switch. While Sonic fans have been fairly patient over the last few months, many were disappointed by today's lack of news. For now, fans will just have to celebrate the anniversary with some of the character's earlier outings!

Are you disappointed that Sega hasn't revealed a new Sonic game yet? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Sonic the Hedgehog!

For some, it put a damper on the anniversary.

prevnext

Sega fans would have settled for anything, really.

prevnext

The disappointment is definitely understandable.

prevnext

It is a bit odd given the cancellation of SXSW.

prevnext

A lot of fans are salty.

prevnext

The show didn't go as some might have hoped it would.

prevnext

There might be a little bit of hyperbole in here.

prevnext

Of course, some fans understand that patience is a virtue.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of