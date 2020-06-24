Sonic Fans are Upset Sega Didn't Reveal a New Game for the Character's Anniversary

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been waiting with bated breath for news about a new game featuring the character. Many fans had assumed that Sega might pull back the curtain on a new series entry at New Game+ Expo, as the digital convention happened to fall on the 29th anniversary of the original Sega Genesis game. Alas, the show came and went, and Sega and Atlus instead showcased Catherine: Full Body for Nintendo Switch. While Sonic fans have been fairly patient over the last few months, many were disappointed by today's lack of news. For now, fans will just have to celebrate the anniversary with some of the character's earlier outings!

