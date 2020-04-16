Sonic Fans Are Being Super Supportive About the SXSW Announcement Delay

The last few weeks have been particularly disappointing for video game fans, and everyone is just looking for something to look forward to. Sonic the Hedgehog fans assumed they’d have some good news despite the cancellation of SXSW, but the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account has notified fans that the announcements have been delayed. Surprisingly, fans have been really understanding about the delay, however. It’s been a while since Sonic has received a new game, but fans have reached out in a number of ways that show a level of patience that seems unlike the blue blur, himself!

Are you excited to see what Sega has planned for the future of Sonic? Has the delay been disappointing for you? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Sonic the Hedgehog!

This is just plain wholesome.

The state of the world is unfortunate, but I’m glad you’re handling this in a professional manner. pic.twitter.com/19h6VM6gIu — Star Bird (@Star_Bird06) April 15, 2020

More fans should be this understanding.

Unfortunate, but the right call! Looking forward to the news when you guys are ready! — Sonic Paradox (@Sonic_Paradox) April 15, 2020

Hopefully the people at Sega see this outpouring of support.

Never mind the teasers. Just do what you can to make the new games the best they can be.



But please don’t overwork yourselves, guys. You shouldn’t give up, but you don’t owe us anything either.



We’re all behind you, Sonic Team. — Ben Curtis – BC MEDIA (@BCMediaPlayer) April 15, 2020

A Mean Bean Machine remake would be worth the wait!

Everyone must realise during these times not everyone can do much, and the people who are still trying are doing their best to provide for you and others.



Relax, they’ll eventually announce the Mean Bean Machine remake. — Puyo Puyo OfficiaI (@PuyoOfficiaI) April 15, 2020

Safety is definitely the most important thing, right now.

Understandable! At least I’m one of the peeps that CAN wait, we have to keep everyone safe, it’s important💕💕💕💕

So no problem, love you guys and can’t wait to see what’s going to happen soon!💙 pic.twitter.com/T1PXxMd8NO — Precious Allen@💙Just Wait For The SXSW News💙 (@PreciousKitty48) April 15, 2020

Wise words from the hedgehog himself!

It’s okay, there’s nothing to gain in putting your staff into danger.



When the world needs healing, … pic.twitter.com/nvPEgjBSeo — Nirbion (@Nirbion) April 15, 2020

Has any group of pop culture fans ever taken something this well?

It’s clear: Sonic fans are the best fans.