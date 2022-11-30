Sonic Frontiers Reveals Massive Free Content Roadmap

Sonic Frontiers released earlier this month, and a lot of fans of Sega's blue blur are still finding plenty to do in the Starfall Islands. However, Sonic fans will be happy to know that a lot more content is set to release over the coming months, and it will all be free! According to the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account, three updates will be released throughout 2023. The updates will add several new features, including a photo mode, new Koco to find, new playable characters, and a new story! As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed.

The full roadmap can be found below.

(Photo: Sega)

While the roadmap does not specifically state that Tails, Knuckles, and Amy will be playable, it sure does seem to be the case! Sonic's friends have been playable in a number of different games over the years, and it will be interesting to see how they control in Sonic Frontiers. Developer Sonic Team made a lot of changes to Sonic's abilities for this game, adding a skill tree and several abilities inspired by Sonic's moves in the Paramount movies. Hopefully his fellow heroes will receive a similar treatment!

In addition to new content, Sonic Team seems to be working on fixing some of the game's bugs, as well. Yesterday, the game received a small update, fixing issues such as a performance mode problem on Xbox Series S. There are still a lot of other issues that players would like to see resolved, including the game's frequent pop-in, but it's difficult to say whether that will be addressed. In our review for Sonic Frontiers, we cited the game's pop-in as one of its most notable performance issues, but found that it rarely had a negative impact on the actual gameplay. Regardless, it's easy to see why some fans might want to see the game run smoother!

Sonic Frontiers is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Sonic Frontiers so far? Are you excited about all of this free content? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!