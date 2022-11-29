Sonic Frontiers Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update has been released for Sonic Frontiers, adding a handful of bug fixes. It's a fairly minor update in the grand scheme of things, and most players probably won't notice anything too significant. The biggest change seems to be one specifically for the Xbox Series S version of the game, fixing an issue that was preventing players from selecting the game's performance mode. Full patch notes from the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account can be found below:

Fixed an issue where Xbox Series S owners were not able to select Performance mode to prioritize framerate.



Fixed an issue where the Kronos Island Titan boss would disappear after reattempting the fight.



Fixed an issue where one of the Chaos Island icons was showing as locked even after completion.

Naturally, fans have already chimed in with fixes and new features they'd like to see added to the game! Many have requested a boss rush mode for replaying battles against the game's Titans, while others are hoping to see a hard mode added. Of course, some would settle for a fix to the game's issues with pop-in. Whether Sega will take these ideas into consideration remains to be seen, but hopefully the game will see a lot more updates in the future!

Sonic Frontiers released earlier this month on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game represents the first new 3D Sonic title in five years, following the disappointing Sonic Forces. Over the last few weeks, fans seem to be a lot happier with Sonic Frontiers. The game's Open Zones have received a lot of praise, and the soundtrack has quickly become a fan favorite. The game isn't perfect, but Sonic Frontiers seems to be a giant step in the right direction for the franchise.

Readers interested in learning more about Sonic Frontiers can check out all of our previous coverage, including our review, right here.

What do you think of Sonic Frontiers so far? What would you like to see in future updates? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!