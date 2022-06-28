New Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Sonic Frontiers gameplay has been shown off more than a couple of times already during different previews, but for those who still wanted more, Nintendo shared a trailer for the new game this week during its mini Nintendo Direct. The trailer showed off more of the "open zone" gameplay that we've seen in the past alongside combat where Sonic the Hedgehog dashes around to kick, deflect, and otherwise boop his enemies into bits.

That trailer can be seen below after it was shared by Nintendo following the reveal of this week's Nintendo Direct. The trailer itself was broken out into its own video, so you don't have to sit or sift through the full Direct to find it. Some of it will probably look familiar, but again, that's because we've already seen quite a bit of Sonic Frontiers gameplay over the past few weeks.

There was one bit that'll probably look different, however, and that's "Cyberspace." The new trailer revealed this week teased that players will be able to visit this area to take on challenges that'll only be found there

"You can also enter a special zone called 'Cyberspace,'" the trailer said. "Take on challenges at supersonic speeds and grab keys to progress."

As the "open zone" descriptor suggests, this Sonic game is a bit different from some of the other experiences Sonic the Hedgehog fans have gotten in the past. While it does have some parts that appear to be more linear in nature, it's more of an open-world game than anything else.

"An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom," a preview of the game from Sega read to accentuate the openness of Sonic Frontiers. "Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands – landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!"

Reception to the game so far has been mixed with many skeptical of the gameplay and other scenes shown so far. Despite those concerns, the game's creators have reaffirmed that there are no plans to delay the game.

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to release during Holiday 2022.