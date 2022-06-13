Sega Says Sonic Frontiers Won't be Delayed Following Fan Concerns

✖

Over the last few weeks, a number of Sonic the Hedgehog fans have voiced concerns over the upcoming video game Sonic Frontiers. While the game's concept seems promising, videos and impressions have many people worried that it isn't ready to release this year. Despite these concerns, it seems that Sega is not considering a delay for the game. Speaking to Video Games Chronicle, Sonic Team's Takashi Iizuka states that the developers are happy about the current direction of Sonic Frontiers, noting that feedback from playtesters has been quite positive.

"From our playtesting results we have been iterating, we have been listening to the comments that come back, but we've also been getting a lot of great feedback from people who rate the game and are like, 'I had a lot of fun playing this game, I'd give it like an 80 or 90 point score out of 100'," Iizuka tells VGC. "So we do feel that we're getting to the point where this game is done, and people will like it, and we do want to get that game into our fans' hands as soon as possible."

Sonic Frontiers is the first new game from Sonic Team since the release of Sonic Forces in 2017. Reception to that game was fairly mixed, and fans are hoping that Sonic Frontiers might see greater success. Iizuka went on to tell VGC that players will "understand what the game is" once they've had some hands-on experience. ComicBook.com's Rollin Bishop recently had a chance to preview the game, and still found that it "plays about as rough as it looks." There are still a few months left for the developer to polish up the final product, but it's easy to see why some fans are still hoping for a delay!

Sonic Frontiers will release later this year on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of the game right here.

