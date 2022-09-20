Sonic Prime Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released an official teaser trailer for the upcoming CG-animated series Sonic Prime. This marks the most extensive look we have seen yet at the new Sonic the Hedgehog animated show and features Sonic himself seemingly fighting with franchise regular Shadow the Hedgehog. Additionally, Netflix has confirmed that the show is set to premiere in Winter 2022.

Netflix has been teasing bits and pieces of Sonic Prime for some time now. Shadow was first revealed earlier this year as being part of the animated series, and a brief clip from Netflix Geeked Week also introduced both Big the Cat and Froggy. In addition to showcasing what looks to be a fight between Shadow and Sonic, there is also a fight with a giant mech and Dr. Eggman that makes it clear that the longtime franchise antagonist is also up to no good. You can check out the official teaser trailer for Sonic Prime embedded below:

He'll shatter your world. Sonic Prime is coming to Netflix Winter 2022! pic.twitter.com/ux5QLETJh4 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) September 20, 2022

Here's the logline for Sonic Prime, straight from Netflix:

"The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event. Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!"

As noted above, Sonic Prime from Sega, WildBrain Studios, and Man of Action Entertainment is set to release its first set of episodes on Netflix in Winter 2022. The CG-animated series will premiere a single 40-minute episode as well as seven 20-minute episodes at that time. The confirmed voice cast includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog animated series right here.

What do you think about the new teaser trailer for Sonic Prime? Are you excited to check out the full season when it releases on Netflix in Winter 2022? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!