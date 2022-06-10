New Sonic Prime Clip Revealed at Netflix Geeked Week

✖

As part of Netflix Geeked Week, a new clip from the upcoming animated series Sonic Prime has been revealed. While not a ton of footage has been revealed from the animated series yet, it has increasingly been showing more and more, including a look at Shadow the Hedgehog in the series. The new clip shared by Netflix shows Sonic speeding around and collecting golden rings while offering his usual dosage of witty banter.

While Sonic was naturally an expected appearance in the clip from his own show, we also got a look at some other supporting characters, too. The clip below made sure people noticed that this is our first look at Froggy and Big the Cat as they'll be portrayed in the Netflix show. No release date was offered just yet for the show, so Sonic fans will have to look forward to more previews like this one until we actually get a set date for Sonic Prime.

Sonic Prime, at least according to Netflix's description of the series, "draws upon the keystones of the brand and features the 'Blue Blur' of video game fame in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it's a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

As noted above, Sonic Prime from Sega, WildBrain Studios, and Man of Action Entertainment is set to release its first season of 24 episodes at some point this year. The confirmed voice cast includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog animated series right here.

