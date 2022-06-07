Netflix's Sonic Prime TV Show Reveals Shadow the Hedgehog

✖

Netflix's new Sonic Prime TV series will feature legendary and iconic Sonic anti-hero, Shadow the Hedgehog. Sonic Prime is all-new animated series based around the legendary Sega character. It's far from the first animated adaptation of Sonic, but it's looking to capitalize on the recent success of the character on the big screen. Over the last two years, Paramount and Sega have managed to bring Sonic into live-action and create a box office juggernaut with a solid response from critics and audiences alike. With such reverence for the character, Netflix will help sustain the momentum of the IP in this new TV 24-episode TV series.

Although Sonic Prime isn't related to the movies, it will give fans and families something to chew on while they wait on the already confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Today, it was confirmed that Shadow the Hedgehog will be in Sonic Prime, but it's unclear what role he will play. Although he's typically Sonic's arch-enemy, his levels of villainy tend to vary. Sometimes he's out to cause true harm, sometimes it's just a mildly friendly rivalry with Sonic. Shadow the Hedgehog was also recently teased as the villain for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Whatever the case may be, Netflix dropped a new look at the show featuring Shadow the Hedgehog. With the series slated to premiere sometime in 2022, it's likely we'll be getting some more ideas of what Shadow's overarching role is very soon.

As of right now, not a lot is known about Sonic Prime, but is described as a "high octane adventure" that will see Sonic and friends attempting to save a "strange new multiverse". The show will also feature themes of redemption, which could be a tease for Shadow's role. Whether or not Shadow is converted into a good guy by the end of the series remains to be seen, but it seems like it will be something Sonic fans can really sink their teeth into when it releases later this year.

