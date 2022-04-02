Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Cast Reveal Video Game Movies They Want to See

The stars of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have revealed what other video game movies they’d like to see and possibly even be a part of. The Sonic the Hedgehog films have been some of the more successful video game adaptations. For years, Hollywood has tried to figure out how to unify the video game industry with movie adaptations. Some have been ok, but lots of them have been pretty awful. Nonetheless, it seems like studios are starting to figure out the formula now, with better adaptations like Halo and to some degree, Uncharted. Although these aren’t perfect, they’re not nearly as bad as the things Hollywood was making in the 90s and early 2000s.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars James Marsden and Ben Schwartz revealed to ComicBook.com some of the games they’d like to see on the silver screen. Surprisingly, none of them are the big narrative games that one may think are more primed for a live action translation, the two stars dug deeper and joking suggested games like Pong and the infamous Atari video game adaptation of ET. Marsden also suggested Frogger, which prompted Schwartz to throw his name in the hat to be cast as the frog. Ironically, there is already a Frogger TV series on Peacock. Schwartz also off-handedly mentioned the text adventure game Zork, which has no visuals of any kind beyond words on the screen, but quickly realized that actually does have some potential for a film.

There are currently numerous video game adaptations in development. Amazon is developing a Fallout series with Jonathan Nolan, which has already cast a couple of actors in lead roles. The studio is also reportedly looking into bringing God of War to life, but nothing has been directly confirmed. HBO is expected to air its live-action version of The Last of Us in 2023 and by all accounts, it looks to be in safe hands. Whether or not something like Sonic the Hedgehog will inspire studios to make new takes on other old-school gaming franchises remains to be seen.

