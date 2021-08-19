Frogger Game Show Trailer Released by Peacock

One of the most beloved arcade games is coming to TV as a live-action game show, and it looks like an absolute blast. Earlier this year, Peacock announced that it was developing a Frogger TV series, which would feature contestants trying to cross an obstacle-filled path, similar to the one faced by the titular frog in the game series. On Thursday, the streaming service announced the premiere date for Frogger, and revealed the show's very first trailer.

The Frogger trailer, which you can watch above, shows contestants getting challenged by the courses laid out before them, flying from lily pad to lily pad in an effort to make it to the end. There's a lot at stake, as contestants are playing for a $100,000 prize.

The series is set to premiere on Peacock on September 9th. The first three episodes of the game show will be released on the premiere day, with new episodes being dropped on a weekly basis every Thursday.

Frogger is hosted by Damon Wayans Jr., the actor and comedian known for roles in shows like New Girl and Happy Endings. Kyle Brandt, one of the personalities on NFL's Good Morning Football, will serve as co-host.

You can check out Peacock and NBCUniversal's description of the Frogger series below.

"A worldwide phenomenon since its introduction by Konami in 1981, Frogger has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms. The show FROGGER brings to life this popular franchise and supersizes it on an epic course! Audiences and contestants alike will be transported into a wild, whimsical FROGGER world, filled with all the simple but challenging elements of the mega-hit from Konami.



"A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, FROGGER will feature a variety outrageous obstacle courses or 'crossings,' including Frog City, Candy Frog Land, Frogs in Space, Frog Skull Island, Ribbit River and Toad Temple. These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course."

Are you looking forward to Peacock's new Frogger series? Let us know in the comments!