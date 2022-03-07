God of War TV Series Reportedly in Talks at Amazon

A new report has suggested that Sony is currently in talks with Amazon to develop a TV series based on the beloved PlayStation franchise God of War. The franchise, which first began on PlayStation 2 in 2005, has gone on to receive numerous sequels, the most notable of which happened to be the 2018 reboot that was simply titled God of War. Now, with a new sequel on the way in 2022 that’s entitled God of War Ragnarok, it looks like Sony is now exploring other options to expand the reach of the franchise.

According to Deadline, Sony is currently negotiating with Amazon to bring a God of War TV show to the company’s Prime Video platform in the future. The series will be live-action in nature and is supposedly going to be helmed by The Expanse creators Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. In addition, Rafe Judkins, who currently helms The Wheel of Time for Prime Video, is also said to be attached to the project. It’s worth stressing that the show is still only said to be in the negotiating phase, but those within Amazon are gunning hard to secure the rights for this adaptation.

As a whole, this move is one that seems to make sense for both Amazon and Sony in a number of ways. Over the past few years, Amazon has shown that it’s looking to develop TV adaptations of popular video games, most notably with its TV series based on Bethesda’s Fallout franchise. Conversely, Sony has continued to state that it’s very much focused on bringing a number of popular PlayStation franchises to TV and film mediums in the years to come. This trend kicked off in a major way for Sony earlier this year when Uncharted hit theaters, and it’s only set to continue with HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last of Us.

Of all the franchises that PlayStation currently owns, God of War is also the IP that makes the most sense to come to become a TV series. The 2018 God of War game wasn’t just one of the most critically-acclaimed titles of all time, but it has since gone on to become PlayStation’s best-selling first-party release ever. With this in mind, it seems like a TV show based on this property has the best chance of being a huge success for Sony.

