Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Lee Majdoub on the Creation of Agent Stone

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is now in United States theaters and doing very well for itself, is heavily steeped in the canon of the franchise’s video games and other supplementary materials. The folks behind the first and second film are absolutely spoiled with choice, which makes it all the more interesting when they introduce entirely new characters like Agent Stone, Dr. Robotnik’s right-hand man first portrayed by actor Lee Majdoub in Sonic the Hedgehog. In an interview prior to Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s release, ComicBook.com had the opportunity to ask Majdoub how the character’s creation for him came about considering there’s no lore to fall back on like there is for Jim Carrey’s take on Robotnik or Ben Schwartz’s version of Sonic.

“For Agent Stone specifically, it’s pretty much in the script and what we kind of developed and evolved in the first movie and then goes into the second one,” said Majdoub when asked about the creation of Agent Stone. “What I did do, though, is I do continually get kind of a refresher as… OK, how did the right-hand sidekicks or whatever to Eggman and Robotnik, like, what was the key there? And how can Stone stand out on his own?”

In other words, while Agent Stone is very much his own person, the franchise’s history of sidekicks for Robotnik certainly informs Majdoub’s portrayal of the character. And specifically, how Majdoub can make Agent Stone stand out from the rest of the pack like more traditional henchmen such as Metal Sonic and so on. It probably helps Agent Stone, overall, that Robotnik doesn’t really have human underlings of note.

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was officially released in the United States in theaters last week. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

