Sonic the Hedgehog 2's Ben Schwartz Celebrates Its Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released in United States theaters last week and did very well on its opening weekend. The movie sequel had a domestic opening weekend of $72 million, catapulting it to the biggest video game movie opening of all time ahead of its immediate predecessor, which previously held the title. As you might expect, Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the live-action franchise, is pretty excited about it.

"72! INCREDIBLE! THANK YOU TO OUR AMAZING [SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2] FANS!" shared Schwartz on Twitter earlier today. "These are the achievements you've unlocked- Biggest video game opening of all time! Biggest opening of [Jim Carrey]'s career! Biggest domestic opening for a Paramount movie since 2014 and one of their biggest of ALL TIME!"

You can check out his response for yourself embedded below:

72! INCREDIBLE! THANK YOU TO OUR AMAZING #SonicMovie2 FANS! These are the achievements you’ve unlocked- Biggest video game opening of all time! Biggest opening of @JimCarrey’s career! Biggest domestic opening for a Paramount movie since 2014 and one of their biggest of ALL TIME! pic.twitter.com/6ZOjBwTYYs — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) April 12, 2022

The huge opening weekend at the domestic box office for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is certainly good news for Paramount. It was previously announced that a third film was on the way as well as a live-action series starring Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, for Paramount+. It makes it that much more likely that the live-action franchise will continue to expand and announce further spinoffs and the like prior to the third film actually debuting. (And the post-credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 certainly implies that no character is off the table for the adaptations.)

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was officially released in the United States in theaters last week. The sequel sees the return of the principal actors like Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist, as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles "Tails" Prower. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

Are you excited to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 out and breaking records? Have you already been able to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!