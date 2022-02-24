New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Toys Revealed by JAKKS Pacific

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters in just over a month, and JAKKS Pacific will have plenty of new toys on shelves for fans to snag when it does. The company has revealed a handful of products that will be releasing, including figures based on major characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik. There will also be plush toys, a vehicle based on Tails’ helicopter, and more. The line looks like it will have strong likenesses based on the film, which means fans can look forward to owning their very own Jim Carrey action figure!

Images of the new toys can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JAKKStoys/status/1496522778106867713

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will pick-up where the previous film left off. In addition to Jim Carrey’s return as Dr. Robotnik, the movie will see Ben Schwartz reprise his role asthe titular character, while James Marsden and Tiki Sumpter will be back as Tom and Maddie Wachowski. Dr.Robotnik’s loyal minion Agent Stone will appear again, as portrayed by Lee Majdoub. The end of the first movie saw Colleen O’Shaughnessey voicing Miles “Tails” Prower, and the character will have a much bigger role in the second film. Last but certainly not least, Idris Elba will be voicing Knuckles the Echidna. Given Knuckles’ popularity, and the fact that he’s getting a spin-off series on Paramount+, fans can likely expect to see a lot of merchandise based on the character!

JAKKS Pacific has been making Sonic toys for several years now, including products based on the first film, as well as the Sega games that inspired it. The company announced that it would be making products based on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 last year, and it looks like Sonic fans will have plenty of cool options to choose from when it drops! At this time, the company has not announced any kind of release window for these toys, but it will likely come soon, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What did you think of these new toys from Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you looking forward to the new movie?