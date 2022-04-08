Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Toys Announced

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 isn't set to begin filming until March, but preparations are already underway for its toys, as JAKKS Pacific has announced an exclusive agreement to produce merchandise based on the movie. JAKKS was responsible for tie-in products for the first film, and the new agreement allows the company to make "action figures, playsets, vehicles, plush toys and other collectibles." JAKKS Pacific's Disguise division will also produce Halloween and dress-up costumes and accessories related to Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In a press release, Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc., discussed the upcoming film.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is sure to be a runaway hit in 2022. Given the success of the first movie and performance of our current Sonic the Hedgehog product line, we are excited to continue to develop toys that follow along with Sonic’s next great movie adventure,” said Drobis. “JAKKS brings decades of innovative product development experience to the table and will continue to bring to life these iconic characters in a wide variety of new and unique ways for kids and fans alike.”

JAKKS Pacific has not announced any specific toys for the new film, but it stands to reason that Sonic, Dr. Robotnik, and Tails will all receive a significant amount of merchandise. Tails appeared at the end of the first movie in a post-credit scene, and the character's presence in the sequel was confirmed through the movie's logo. The character was voiced in the first film by actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who has portrayed Tails in multiple Sonic the Hedgehog games. It has not been confirmed if she will reprise the role for the next film.

At this time, very little information has been revealed about Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Rumors have suggested that the character Knuckles could also appear in the movie. A tribe of echidna chased Sonic at the start of the first film, and the characters had a number of design details similar to Knuckles. Whether or not Knuckles himself will appear in the sequel, however, remains to be seen!

Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release in theaters on April 8, 2022.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you happy that JAKKS Pacific will be making toys and merchandise for the film? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!