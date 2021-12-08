Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Releases First Poster

The upcoming sequel movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially released its very first poster, but that’s not all: the poster release also confirmed that the world premiere of the first Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer is set to take place tomorrow, December 9th, during The Game Awards. The poster itself shows off returning characters and prominently features Tails, who is set to take a starring role in the new film after featuring in the original movie’s stinger.

You can check out the new poster for yourself, which includes Sonic, Tails, and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik, below:

https://twitter.com/SonicMovie/status/1468581182979776513

The first synopsis of the movie’s plot might have come from a copyright filing, though it has yet to be officially confirmed but will likely be so once the trailer releases:

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. It is confirmed that the sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

