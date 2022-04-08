Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Plot Synopsis Potentially Revealed, Mentions Knuckles

✖

A new plot synopsis for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has surfaced online thanks to none other than the U.S. Copyright Office. As spotted on Twitter, the publicly visible records included in the U.S Copyright Office's catalog includes a very interesting description of the sequel film that just might reveal the entire plot of the thing. Add in what we've seen from the set while the movie was filming, and it seems extremely likely that the plot synopsis is real if not completely fleshed out.

Here's what the "Description of Work" states in the copyright for the upcoming movie:

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz."

Given the above, it certainly sounds like Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles will be searching for either the Master Emerald or a Chaos Emerald, which are powerful gems in the franchise. It also seems like Knuckles will start out as an antagonist at first, which isn't terribly surprising considering his history in the franchise. But it also seems just as likely that Knuckles will have had a change of heart by the end of the film. All of this is speculation, of course, but framed with an understanding of the franchise's history.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in the near future? What do you think about the plot synopsis above? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!