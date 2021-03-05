Sonic the Hedgehog Gets a 30th Anniversary Collector Edition Figure

Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30 in 2021, so you can expect plenty of fun anniversary merch to launch in celebration of the classic SEGA video game franchise. One of these products comes from JAKKS Pacific, who have launched a pretty fantastic looking 6-inch Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition figure.

The Sonic figure features 9 points of articulation along with interchangeable faces, eyes, and hands to vary the expressions for display. Naturally, one of those hands is clutching a golden ring. To top it off, a base is included with a lenticular scene.

Pre-orders for the Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99. The release date for the figure is slated for March, so Sonic will be coming at you fast.

Not surprisingly, Funko got started early on the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary festivities with a collection of new Pop figures. The complete Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary Funko Pop wave includes a running classic Sonic figure and a Silver Sonic of the future figure in the standard lineup. Exclusives include a flocked (fuzzy) variant of classic Sonic the aforementioned GITD version of Silver Sonic. Pre-order info for all of these Pop figures can be found below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Running Sonic Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Entertainment Earth

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Silver Pop! Vinyl Figure - See on Entertainment Earth

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Running Sonic Flocked Pop! Vinyl Figure - Funko Shop exclusive

Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Silver GITD Pop! Vinyl Figure (Sold out - See on eBay)

As for the Sonic film franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.