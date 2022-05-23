Sonic the Hedgehog Ultimate Action Figure Is 60% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sonic the Hedgehog turned 30 last year, and one of the best products to launch in celebration of the milestone is this fantastic looking 6-inch Sonic the Hedgehog Collector Edition figure from JAKKS Pacific. It features 9 points of articulation along with interchangeable faces, eyes, and hands to vary the expressions for display on the lenticular Studiopolis Zone base. Naturally, one of those hands is clutching a golden ring.

Now would be a very good time to pick up this Sonic the Hedgehog action figure because it is currently available here on Amazon for $19.99, which is a whopping 60% off the $49.99 list price. given all of the attention that Ugly Sonic is getting thanks to the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie that just dropped on Disney+, we expect that this deal will...go fast. However, it isn't the only Sonic the Hedgehog today that you can grab on Amazon right now.

The Sonic The Hedgehog Green Hill Zone Playset features a 2.5 inch Sonic the Hedgehog figure that can be attached to a peg that can be slid around the loop. It also features a working spring platform and accessories. At the time of writing, i's available to order here on Amazon for only $9.49, which is 53% off the list price.

If you haven't checked out the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie on Disney+ yet, you can remedy that right here. Our own Charlie Ridgely gave it 4 out of 5 stars in his ComicBook.com review, noting the following about the Easter eggs and cameos (like Ugly Sonic) in the film:

"There are a ton of jokes and Easter eggs packed into Rescue Rangers – just about every frame is another blast from the past or gag about the state of the entertainment industry. It won't spoil much to mention an early appearance from Roger Rabbit or an ongoing reference to a movie called "Batman vs. E.T." Instead of just throwing these hints and jokes at the wall to try to get audiences to latch onto something, Rescue Rangers uses them all to service its meta-narrative about reboot culture as a whole."

"When it comes to nostalgia, films and TV shows usually go one of two ways: they're either designed just to make fans of the original material feel good, or they're intent on making a statement about the culture that created this reboot craze in the first place. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is the unique movie that has its cheese and eats it, too, excelling in both regards to deliver a satirical thriller that's every bit sweet as it is scathing. This is the rare case where nostalgia can truly be a beautiful thing."