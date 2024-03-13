Sonic the Hedgehog x Angry Birds Collaboration Teased

Sega is bringing the worlds of Sonic the Hedgehog and Angry Birds together in some capacity. At this time, details are basically nonexistent, but Sega has released a teaser image, which features Sonic and Red in the foreground, while Dr. Eggman and Chuck can be found in the background. The characters appear in the world of Sonic, but a ring behind them shows a location that has the trademark slingshot from the Angry Birds games. Unfortunately, Sega stopped short of announcing a full game, but it seems like we'll see some type of announcement in the near future.

Readers can check out the teaser art in the Tweet embedded below.

Why is Sega Mixing Sonic With the Angry Birds?

While the combination of Sonic and Angry Birds might seem unusual, it does make a lot of sense. After all, Sega completed a purchase of Rovio Entertainment last year, bringing the Angry Birds franchise under its umbrella. That announcement also seemed like a strange one, but Sega clarified in an investor Q&A last year that the goal was to secure "a game studio that develops hyper-casual games and thus possesses strengths that our Group does not."

At this time, it's unclear if this collaboration will end up coming to consoles, or if it will be a mobile only game. Multiple Angry Birds games have released on Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox systems over the years, but those games are largely unavailable these days (though Angry Birds does have a pair of VR games on PlayStation). It's possible this Sonic collaboration could just be some kind of content in Angry Birds 2, but that hasn't really been Rovio's style in the past. Crossovers like Angry Birds Star Wars and Angry Birds Transformers got their own dedicated games, and a crossover with Sonic would be pretty high-profile; it makes more sense to make that it's own game. Hopefully Sega won't wait too long before revealing some details!

Sonic the Hedgehog in 2024

This year is promising to be a very big one for fans of Sonic the Hedgehog. Next month will see the arrival of Knuckles on Paramount+. The streaming series is meant to fill in the gaps ahead of the theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 20th. The new movie will see Shadow the Hedgehog in a major role, which was teased at the end of the previous movie. Sega plans on capitalizing on the new movie with the release of Sonic x Shadow Generations. Releasing later this year, the game is a remaster of Sonic Generations with an all-new side story focused on Shadow. That's already a lot to look forward to, and an Angry Birds collaboration could give fans even more to enjoy.

Would you be interested in a Sonic x Angry Birds game? Do you think it will end up releasing on consoles or just mobile? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!