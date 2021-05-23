Sonic the Hedgehog Anniversary Collection Possibly Leaked

✖

Hard as it might be to believe, Sonic the Hedgehog debuted on the Sega Genesis all the way back in 1991, and this year marks the character's 30th anniversary. Sega has announced some plans to celebrate the character's birthday, but little has been revealed thus far. However, it seems that an anniversary compilation might be in the works! French retailer SoGamely has a new listing for something called "Sonic Collection" for PlayStation 4, and other retailers have picked it up, as well. Retail leaks have proven reliable in the past, but fans will still want to take this one with a grain of salt until Sega makes some kind of official announcement.

The listings were shared on Twitter by user @OnTheDownLoTho. The Tweet can be found embedded below.

ON TOP OF THE ALREADY HEAVILY RUMOURED/LEAKED SONIC COLOURS ULTIMATE, WE NOW HAVE A SONIC COLLECTION RETAIL LEAK TOO ON MULTIPLE SITES👀👀!! 🗣🗣JUNE I NEED YOU NOW🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/IKSGInjWN8 — 👏GamesCage - Hype Guy🤝 (@OnTheDownLoTho) May 23, 2021

If the collection truly is happening, it will be interesting to see what games are included. Sega has offered a number of Sonic compilations through the years, including Sonic Mega Collection in 2002 and Sonic Gems Collection in 2005. The former focused on games from the Sega Genesis era, while the latter contained a mix of games from other platforms. The majority of the games that appeared in Mega Collection were recently offered in the Sega Genesis Classics compilation, which was offered on multiple platforms a few years ago. Sega might not want to retread the same ground, but it's hard to imagine a Sonic anniversary compilation without the character's Genesis games.

Regardless of what gets offered, an anniversary collection is an exciting prospect for Sonic fans! There have been a lot of great Sonic games over the last 30 years, and for those that have missed out on the Hedgehog's history, this could be an excellent introduction. Sega is one of the publishers confirmed to appear at E3 next month, and the show would be the perfect place to announce Sonic's anniversary plans. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens!

What would you like to see from a Sonic anniversary collection? Would you be interested in a Sonic compilation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!