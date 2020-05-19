Sonic the Hedgehog Is Now Available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD

✖

Sonic the Hedgehog is, as of today, finally available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD! The movie released earlier this year in theaters to generally positive reviews, but thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the digital and physical release for it was bumped up. Even so, for a video game movie, it's done incredibly well, and now even more folks will be able to get their hands (gloved or otherwise) on it.

Here is a list of bonus features only available on the Blu-ray and 4K UHD release, which might tempt even those that have already picked it up digitally:

Deleted Scenes — Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes

Bloopers — Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast

Around the World in 80 Seconds — See Sonic’s next adventure!

Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey — See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life

The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic — Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur

For the Love of Sonic — Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them

Sonic On Set — Visit the set with the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

"Speed Me Up" Music Video

Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is now available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The physical version of the movie released today, May 19th. You can pick it up via Amazon right here. A 4K SteelBook version is also available here at Best Buy. As noted above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

What would you like to see in a Sonic the Hedgehog sequel? Are you going to pick up a physical copy of the movie? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

