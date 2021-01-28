Sonic The Hedgehog Fans Want Ben Schwartz To Take Over As New Voice

Following news of Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith's seeming departure from the franchise, fans of the character have taken to social media to share their hopes that actor Ben Schwartz will take over as the primary voice of Sonic. Smith has been the voice of Sonic for the past decade, appearing in the Sega games and in animation. Schwartz portrayed the character in last year's live-action film from Paramount, which proved to be a big hit with fans. It remains to be seen whether or not Schwartz's take will now appear in other formats, but the actor would certainly be the next logical choice!

