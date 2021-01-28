Sonic The Hedgehog Fans Want Ben Schwartz To Take Over As New Voice
Following news of Sonic the Hedgehog voice actor Roger Craig Smith's seeming departure from the franchise, fans of the character have taken to social media to share their hopes that actor Ben Schwartz will take over as the primary voice of Sonic. Smith has been the voice of Sonic for the past decade, appearing in the Sega games and in animation. Schwartz portrayed the character in last year's live-action film from Paramount, which proved to be a big hit with fans. It remains to be seen whether or not Schwartz's take will now appear in other formats, but the actor would certainly be the next logical choice!
A unified take would be nice!
Since #RogerCraigSmith is no longer voicing Sonic, I think @Sega should make Ben Schwartz the voice of Sonic across Film, TV, and Games!!— Mattimus (@mattimusprimal) January 28, 2021
There is precedent for such a move.
Ben Schwartz would work as Sonic pretty well. Jason Griffith was promoted to the games and it could be the case with Schwartz. I see his portrayal of Sonic as young and energetic but lacking the cockiness, but if he's the next voice, the games could add that aspect. I'm on board.— Nicktendo64 (@NickySmagsCP) January 28, 2021
It would be a big deal for newer fans!
I hope the new voice actor for Sonic is Ben Schwartz so his voice is the same in the movies and the games.— bread (@epicbread_) January 28, 2021
The timing seems perfect, too.
Roger Craig Smith has stepped down as Sonic.
We know that there will be a new netflix sonic cartoon.
Ben Schwartz voiced sonic in the movie, has worked with Netflix and has starred in a lot of recent cartoons.
I think I know who will take over from Roger... pic.twitter.com/wedDbLjuQ9— Asterisk* (@AsteriskOff) January 28, 2021
That would explain his passion for the role!
I just realized Ben Schwartz is probably the only Sonic voice actor who probably grew up with sonic!— Olivia animations BIM 🏳️🌈💓💜💙 (@animations_2) January 28, 2021
Cost could be one hurdle.
I don't see Ben Schwartz being the new permanent voice of Sonic because I feel he would be way too expensive since he's a film actor. But I wouldn't mind it.— 🏴☠️𝕊𝕥𝕣𝕒𝕨 ℍ𝕒𝕥 𝕁.ℂ🏴☠️ #TeamGodzilla (@unvpologetic_bi) January 28, 2021
Ben Schwartz could not be reached for comment.
@rejectedjokes Hey man how are you? Hope you're doin ok will you be the voice of sonic in the new games ? The news of roger leaving are spreading so we just want to know, can you say anything about it ??? Pleaseeeee 🙋🏼♂️— David Arellano (@DavidAr46113899) January 28, 2021
Some would prefer to see an older Sonic voice return, however!
ROGER CRAIG SMITH ISNT SONIC ANYMORE YEEEESSSSSSSS FINALLY I hate his Sonic voice. Ben schwartz would be a good replacement but ideally they'd bring back Jason griffith— The Warrior (@thewarriorrlsh) January 28, 2021