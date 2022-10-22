Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Brace for Spoilers After Sonic Frontiers Update

Sonic Frontiers, the next Sonic the Hedgehog game that's releasing in just a couple of weeks, got a promising update this week, but it's been one that's also raised some concerns about spoilers. Morio Kishimoto, the director working on Sonic Frontiers, tweeted this week a message about the game which many have taken as a signal that the game has gone gold with development wrapping up now. while Kishimoto did not say that exactly, Sonic fans are bracing themselves regardless for the possibility of Sonic Frontiers spoilers within the days leading up to the game's November 8th release.

Kishimoto's tweet below (translated via DeepL) says that "All hardware master-ups are complete." It goes on to say that not every instance of feedback could be addressed but that "we did everything we could until just before the deadline." Kishimoto also indicated that it was "time to start the new job" which could mean that work will now be done on some other project.

That's an exciting prospect itself for Sonic fans, but they're more concerned right now about the first part of Kishimoto's tweet. Sega has not officially announced that Sonic Frontiers has gone gold ahead of its release, but Kishimoto's wording certainly seems to suggest that's the case. This then means that there's a chance people could end up getting their hands on Sonic Frontiers early, and Sonic fans aren't really looking forward to that happening.

"With Frontiers development being finished, it's better to start muting anything related to the game soon if you don't want to get spoiled by people who might get the game earlier by [retailers]," one advisory tweet from the unofficial Sonic_Frontier Twitter account said after highlighting updates and interesting details from the game for months now.

Others appear to be taking that advice seriously and are already starting to mute keywords and phrases related to Sonic Frontiers so as not to have anything spoiled. The Sonic Frontiers subreddit had the same idea, too, with some already primed to post spoiler warnings if things start leaking.

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to release on November 8th, so Sonic fans hopefully won't have to worry about too many spoilers between now and then.