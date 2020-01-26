Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Score Release Date Revealed

The official release of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is nearly upon us! After some hiccups along the way, and a total redesign of the main character, the film is set to premiere on February 14th. But that’s not the only Sonic thing set to release on February 14th: the official score to the movie is set to release the same day as the film, so folks will be able to check out the tunes attached to the film the same weekend they hear them in it.

Composer Tom Holkenborg, commonly known and referred to as Junkie XL, provided the score to the upcoming movie, and recently shared on social media that it would release on the same day. The score, of course, being the music that isn’t just… well, the stuff from the recently released music video for the movie’s theme song. Think instrumentals, rather than vocals, and you’ve basically got the idea.

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. As mentioned above, the film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.