Sonic the Hedgehog Congratulates ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Launch

Kingdom Hearts III has finally released after what feels like an eternity in development, and fans are relieved that it's living up to- and in some ways, exceeding- the hype. But they're not the only ones providing congratulations on a third chapter well done.

Sonic the Hedgehog- yes, Sega's mascot and star of such games as Sonic Generations and Sonic Mania- gave the nod to the long-awaited role-playing game on Twitter today, providing his own take on what his Keyblade would look like, outfitted with one of the Chaos Emeralds.

You can see the tweet below, in which the speedy hero provides his congratulations, along with that custom image that's sure to make fans of either his series or Kingdom Hearts drool.

To not show some love to the @KINGDOMHEARTS team on their launch today would be heartless. Congrats, you guys! pic.twitter.com/BEG1duDJdo — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) January 29, 2019

And fans have been responding in kind:

Sonic for Kingdom Hearts — Kevin Frazier (@KevinFr22237031) January 29, 2019

Whether this means we'll see a Sonic/Kingdom Hearts crossover down the road, it's too soon to tell. But, hey, that Chaos Emerald would certainly give it some juice, wouldn't it…?

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

What do you think about the idea of a Sonic/Kingdom Hearts crossover? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!