Sonic the Hedgehog Movie: Five Characters We Have to See

So, in case you missed the news, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie from Paramount will be making its debut in November 2019. That gives a rather short time frame for the movie to be put together, but, all the same, we believe that Sega‘s hero will make a speedy little debut on the big screen.

With that, though, he shouldn’t come alone, as he has a number of memorable friends and enemies in his games that should add a bit of weight to the film, even though we still have yet to see how the story will come together.

So let’s concentrate now on characters from Sonic‘s universe that would make great characters in his CGI/live-action film – and bonus points if they could bother a human or two in the process.

Eggman/Dr. Robotnik

This is a given. After all, what’s a Sonic the Hedgehog game without the main villain on board? Robotnik has been a pain in Sonic’s backside for years, and that should continue on within the film. The only question now is who would go along with Robotnik for the ride. Would he bring along Metal Sonic? Or perhaps Infinity from Sonic Forces? Or, for that matter, would he hired Shadow the Hedgehog to be his foil?

And why stop at CGI characters? For all we know, Robotnik could team up with a mad scientist played by Mark Ruffalo or Tom Hiddleston. The sky’s the limit when it comes to villainy – but it should definitely be Eggman leading the charge.

Shadow the Hedgehog

Whether he shows up as a bad guy within the film, or a good character that’s following his own agenda, we’d love to see Shadow make some sort of impact. His Episode Shadow chapter in Sonic Forces is good fun, and there are people that still swear up and down that his self-titled game for GameCube, Xbox and PlayStation 2 was an underrated gem.

So, yeah, we’d love to see Shadow show up and engage in some high-speed adventures alongside Sonic. As for whether he’ll bring his guns or not, well, it really depends on what kind of mood he’s in. We’re sure his speed would suffice either way.

Amy Rose

C’mon, every movie needs a love interest, right? Even one that Sonic the Hedgehog may not entirely be invested in. But it’s obvious that Amy needs to come along for the ride to the movies, if only because she can provide Sonic a bit of emotional push, whether pining for his love or madly pursuing him when he’s not really in the mood to talk. And who knows, her mallet may play an integral part in the story – there might be a Chaos Emerald inside or something.

Whatever the case, Amy would make for a good addition to the cast. It would sure beat giving Sonic a human being to fall in love with. We know how that story ended…yikes.

Tails the Fox/Miles Prower

As much as Tails may be an annoyance to some, there’s no question that he’s the yang to Sonic’s ying, and a partner that would come in handy when the situation gets tough. Tails could easily come flying in on his custom biplane and dishing out damage to enemies, or taking on Eggman in a ferocious air battle to settle the score. And he could also provide a bit of comic relief, provided his voice isn’t too much to grate on our nerves. (Paramount, please note – don’t write any corny jokes in the script.)

Tails just needs to come along because, hey, he’s Tails. And maybe the producers can include a gag where he accidentally dies, then comes flying back in as if nothing had happened. “What?”

Knuckles the Echidna

Ever since his initial introduction in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Knuckles the Echidna has become an important staple in the ongoing game series – so it only makes sense that he gets included in the film as well. It’s unknown whether he would fit best as a hero or a villain, but his debut would definitely generate some buzz with his die-hard fans. (You know, the ones that bought like 20 sealed copies of Knuckles Chaotix for the Sega 32X.) He could even tag team with Shadow the Hedgehog on a rescue mission, should the cards not entirely play out in Sonic’s favor.

Oh, and if he does make his debut, it needs to be his original form – not his “I’m too tall for the room” Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric build. Nope.

BONUS: Rouge the Bat/Big the Cat

Amy Rose is a great character in her own right, but if we’re going to mix things up for Sonic’s big-screen debut, let’s get another femme fatale in there for Amy to get mad over. Rouge the Bat has been having fun in the Sonic universe since Sonic Adventure 2, and she’s a formidable character that could easy generate interest in any die-hard Sonic fans. Plus, her martial arts can make her a surprisingly good ally when the situation calls for it.

But, then again, we know some people are going to demand Big the Cat, if only because a. he’s adorable, b. he’s a fun goofball that would provide great comic relief, and c. obviously, Froggy.