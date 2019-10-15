Fans Are Loving the Alleged Sonic the Hedgehog Redesign

What is supposedly a look at the official redesign of Sonic for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been making the rounds over the past day or so. While there’s no confirmation that this is the real thing, if it’s a fake, it’s an awful convincing one. And fans seem to be really digging the new take on the Blue Blur.

In case you missed it, you can check out what appears to be the Sonic redesign on some licensing art. As with all movies, promotional material coming out ahead of release needs to be produced in order to hype folks up. Stuff like posters, cardboard standees, and endcap decoration for retail stores often leak far ahead of release for films, and it’s not uncommon for these to offer the first look at characters and so on.

What do you think about this possible redesign? Do you think this is the real, official, actual redesign? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Sonic the Hedgehog is currently scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2020. This comes after the film was first announced for November of this year, and then delayed after the reaction to the film’s design of Sonic was poorly received. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game movie right here.

Read on to see what fans are saying about the potential redesign!

that sonic the hedgehog movie leaked imagine tho 👀 — ʕ •`ᴥ•´ʔ 🎃 (@Rokashi) October 15, 2019

Finally we can get a terrible movie with a cute Sonic The Hedgehog. — ⛧ Vikintor ⛧ (@vf_vikintor) October 15, 2019

Tbh the Sonic redesign looks better. Not 1:1 recreation of Sonic, but I’ll take it. pic.twitter.com/Vm3McaTgQl — Phan-Site #DontSpoilTheRoyal (@ThePhanSite) October 14, 2019

Bruh Sonic’s new movie design is lit pic.twitter.com/CoeAr9CppS — -NEON- (@NE_0_N) October 15, 2019

Please dont be a fake, please dont be a fake

let this be the real Sonic the Hedgehog movie design

via @MetroUK pic.twitter.com/zhygeJMOzP — Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) October 15, 2019

I’m still not gonna watch the movie, BUT…



This is a nice sonic. Props to the team for the improvement.



I wish his arms weren’t still blue tho :< pic.twitter.com/mFDATedG7z — 🌺Marcus Larry🌺 (@MarcusLarry627) October 14, 2019

