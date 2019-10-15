Fans Are Loving the Alleged Sonic the Hedgehog Redesign

What is supposedly a look at the official redesign of Sonic for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been making the rounds over the past day or so. While there’s no confirmation that this is the real thing, if it’s a fake, it’s an awful convincing one. And fans seem to be really digging the new take on the Blue Blur.
In case you missed it, you can check out what appears to be the Sonic redesign on some licensing art. As with all movies, promotional material coming out ahead of release needs to be produced in order to hype folks up. Stuff like posters, cardboard standees, and endcap decoration for retail stores often leak far ahead of release for films, and it’s not uncommon for these to offer the first look at characters and so on.
Videos by ComicBook.com
October 14, 2019
What do you think about this possible redesign? Do you think this is the real, official, actual redesign? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!
Sonic the Hedgehog is currently scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2020. This comes after the film was first announced for November of this year, and then delayed after the reaction to the film’s design of Sonic was poorly received. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game movie right here.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the potential redesign!
Can you even imagine?
that sonic the hedgehog movie leaked imagine tho 👀— ʕ •`ᴥ•´ʔ 🎃 (@Rokashi) October 15, 2019
Finally
Finally we can get a terrible movie with a cute Sonic The Hedgehog.— ⛧ Vikintor ⛧ (@vf_vikintor) October 15, 2019
Not a 1:1 recreation, but…
Tbh the Sonic redesign looks better. Not 1:1 recreation of Sonic, but I’ll take it. pic.twitter.com/Vm3McaTgQl— Phan-Site #DontSpoilTheRoyal (@ThePhanSite) October 14, 2019
It is, in fact, lit
Bruh Sonic’s new movie design is lit pic.twitter.com/CoeAr9CppS— -NEON- (@NE_0_N) October 15, 2019
Sonic looks MUCH better
WELL.— 🕹️тαℓєѕ σf cσσkíє 🎮 (@ArcanaLegacy) October 14, 2019
Sonic looks better.
Much MUCH better.#SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/sWzSgex0yQ
Please don’t be fake
Please dont be a fake, please dont be a fake— Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) October 15, 2019
let this be the real Sonic the Hedgehog movie design
via @MetroUK pic.twitter.com/zhygeJMOzP
This is a nice Sonic
I’m still not gonna watch the movie, BUT…— 🌺Marcus Larry🌺 (@MarcusLarry627) October 14, 2019
This is a nice sonic. Props to the team for the improvement.
I wish his arms weren’t still blue tho :< pic.twitter.com/mFDATedG7z
OK, sold
This seems to be the final redesign for the delayed Sonic movie. I think I like it 😶 pic.twitter.com/9iZz293kS2— Elite 4 | Lux 🏳️🌈 (@Luxeno) October 14, 2019