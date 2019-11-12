Sonic the Hedgehog Fans React to New Trailer and Sonic’s Updated Design

Paramount’s newest trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released on Tuesday which means that Sonic fans finally got their first official look at the character’s updated design. This trailer follows the first one that showed off a version of Sonic many people weren’t impressed with and led to Paramount delaying the movie to continue working on Sonic. The result is the trailer above with several scenes pulled straight from the first trailer to better highlight the parts of Sonic that have been improved.

From the first few seconds of the trailer, you’ll immediately notice some changes in Sonic’s appearance. He’s got bigger eyes that are more in line with the character’s typical appearance, a rounder nose, and a less toothy grin. He looks more cartoonish overall and less lifelike, and he’s got a carefree attitude to match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, but we also get to see new looks at Sonic’s friend Tom who’s played by James Marsden and Dr. Robotnik who’s played by Jim Carrey. Judging from the reactions online, people seem to be loving this updated version of Sonic and the way that all the characters work with one another. You can catch some of those reactions below to hold you over until our next look at Sonic before the movie’s 2020 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2020.

Now We’re Talking

Okay, now we’re talking! The redesign is great and I could not be happier that they were okay with delaying the movie and I’m sure people there will enjoy the results as well! And of course, there is the amazing Jim Carrey! #SonicMovie #Sonic #SonicTheHedgehog https://t.co/6lJaDwRD9x — Gamerturk (@gamerturk95) November 12, 2019

Evolution of Sonic

You vs. the Other Guy

you vs the guy she told you not to worry about#SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/ggk44JmE61 — LordOfTheWiFis (@LordOfTheWiFis) November 12, 2019

Thanks!

In Love With the Update

Big Difference

The Details

The Fan Art Begins

They Listened

Jim Carrey = Mood

Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik in the new #SonicTheHedgehog movie trailer is a MOOD. pic.twitter.com/p31RTrz1ib — Adele Ankers (@AdeleAnkers) November 12, 2019

Blue Boi Attitude