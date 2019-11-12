Sonic the Hedgehog Fans React to New Trailer and Sonic’s Updated Design

Paramount’s newest trailer for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released on Tuesday which means that Sonic fans finally got their first official look at the character’s updated design. This trailer follows the first one that showed off a version of Sonic many people weren’t impressed with and led to Paramount delaying the movie to continue working on Sonic. The result is the trailer above with several scenes pulled straight from the first trailer to better highlight the parts of Sonic that have been improved.
From the first few seconds of the trailer, you’ll immediately notice some changes in Sonic’s appearance. He’s got bigger eyes that are more in line with the character’s typical appearance, a rounder nose, and a less toothy grin. He looks more cartoonish overall and less lifelike, and he’s got a carefree attitude to match.
Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, but we also get to see new looks at Sonic’s friend Tom who’s played by James Marsden and Dr. Robotnik who’s played by Jim Carrey. Judging from the reactions online, people seem to be loving this updated version of Sonic and the way that all the characters work with one another. You can catch some of those reactions below to hold you over until our next look at Sonic before the movie’s 2020 release.
Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2020.
Now We’re Talking
Okay, now we’re talking! The redesign is great and I could not be happier that they were okay with delaying the movie and I’m sure people there will enjoy the results as well! And of course, there is the amazing Jim Carrey! #SonicMovie #Sonic #SonicTheHedgehog https://t.co/6lJaDwRD9x— Gamerturk (@gamerturk95) November 12, 2019
Evolution of Sonic
A evolution of Sonic now adding his new movie design. #SonicMovie #SonicNews #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/3kcoeliwuO— Jonathan (@Jonatha08077969) November 12, 2019
You vs. the Other Guy
you vs the guy she told you not to worry about#SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/ggk44JmE61— LordOfTheWiFis (@LordOfTheWiFis) November 12, 2019
Thanks!
To whoever made this happen thank you so much! #SonicTheHedgehog #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/vAuS6p2U2Q— Robert (@Tsunami_64) November 12, 2019
In Love With the Update
Totally in love with the new Sonic design. #SonicTheHedgehog #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/ly7uN7dqyq— DBZimran (@DBZimran) November 12, 2019
Big Difference
Original vs Beauty Mode 😬#SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/opwdoBeF0K— Pedro Carreira (@pedrojdoc) November 12, 2019
The Details
Can we all appreciate that Sonic’s shoes are by puma #SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/1qZGbyfPfY— MasterBrawler (@YD2018_) November 12, 2019
The Fan Art Begins
Small fanart of this adorable scene-#SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehog— 🌸💕ˢʷᵉᵉᵗᶦᵉ 💕🌸 (@SweetSongTheCat) November 12, 2019
if it fits, i sits- pic.twitter.com/if2IReuvR7
They Listened
Well at last… They’ve listened to us… #SonicTheHedgehog #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/NFFRns48kC— akimzonr1 (@akimzonr11) November 12, 2019
Jim Carrey = Mood
Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik in the new #SonicTheHedgehog movie trailer is a MOOD. pic.twitter.com/p31RTrz1ib— Adele Ankers (@AdeleAnkers) November 12, 2019
Blue Boi Attitude
Look at this blue boi. He looks soooo much better now, attitude but super cute too. #SonicMovie #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/REYjOQhn1c— Son of a Glitch (@AStartShow) November 12, 2019