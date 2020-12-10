Epic Games Store Makes Two New RPG Games Free

✖

It is Thursday, and that means that the Epic Games Store has officially rotated its selection of new free video games. This week is slightly unusual in that the digital distribution platform is specifically offering two different video games, Pillars of Eternity - Definitive Edition and Tyranny - Gold Edition, by the same developer, Obsidian Entertainment.

All of the usual caveats apply here, of course. Because this is the Epic Games Store, these are PC only video games. Additionally, while you can claim them without downloading now and not once it expires next Thursday, the video games will remain available in your library so long as you claim them before the offer is done. Given how long the Epic Games Store has been giving away free video games at this point, it should be old hat, but just in case you weren't aware.

Both Pillars of Eternity and Tyranny are free this week on the Epic Game Store! Head over today and grab your free copy before this amazing deal runs out on 12/17!https://t.co/TiimER6D6qhttps://t.co/4m5jQcRmqY https://t.co/9XjEOZ6SW4 — Obsidian (@Obsidian) December 10, 2020

The Epic Games Store, which, as it sounds, is the digital storefront owned and operated by Epic Games, has been giving away free video games on a weekly basis for many, many months at this point. While the current lineup is Pillars of Eternity - Definitive Edition and Tyranny - Gold Edition, an unrevealed mystery game is set to be available starting next week on Thursday. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

What do you think about this week's free games? Are you excited for either of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!