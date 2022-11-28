Sonic the Hedgehog Shares Perfect Tails Anniversary Tribute

This weekend marks the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The Sega Genesis game introduced several elements that changed the video game industry, including Sonic's plucky sidekick Miles "Tails" Prower. Tails has become an important part of the Sonic canon, and the two buds have been basically inseparable since. In honor of the anniversary of Tails, the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account shared an awesome tribute to the character. The piece of art features a silhouette of Tails filled in with images from Sonic 2, as well as its animated intro sequence from Sonic Origins. It's an awesome tribute, and it inspired fans to share their love for the character!

The anniversary art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It's been 30 years since Sonic 2sday and the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Life wouldn't be the same without you, little buddy! pic.twitter.com/tusng1zMwZ — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 25, 2022

Even after three decades, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 holds up quite well! Earlier this year, the sequel made ComicBook.com's list of the best Sonic games to play after seeing Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film. Of course, Tails played a major role in that movie, after making a brief appearance at the end of 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog. In both films, Tails was voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who has voiced the character in several of his video game appearances, as well.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 released in North America and Europe on Tuesday November 24th, 1992. Sega marketed the occasion as "Sonic 2sday," and ensured that the game was available at all major retailers the same day. While simultaneous releases are a lot more common these days, it was quite rare at the time. The event was a big one for Sega, and it helped to further cement the character's status as an icon of the video game industry. A lot has changed for the blue blur after all these years, but his cultural impact remains, and the same can be said for good old Tails. But none of it would have been possible without Sonic the Hedgehog 2!

What do you think of Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Did you play the game when it released on Sega Genesis? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!