Sonic Prime Netflix Release Date Revealed

Netflix's new Sonic the Hedgehog show, Sonic Prime, now has a release date. It'll be out on the streaming platform on December 15th, Netflix confirmed this week, with a new synopsis shared to offer more details about the series. This announcement follows numerous teasers in the past that showed off clips, scenes, and other details pertaining to the Sonic show with this release also coming around one month after the launch of the new Sonic game, Sonic Frontiers.

The Sonic Prime release date was revealed by Netflix and IGN this week alongside some new character posters and a chance to see more of the show during a new teaser that'll be released on Thursday. Netflix's weekly livestream production called "Geeked: Toon-In" will feature a Sonic Prime teaser when the show gets underway at 5 p.m. PST. You can watch it on Netflix's Twitch channel.

An overview of the show shared ahead of its release teased some of the story that'll unfold, a story which unsurprisingly revolves around Sonic and the recurring villain Dr. Eggman.

"The action-packed adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog go into overdrive when a run-in with Dr. Eggman results in a literal universe-shattering event," a synopsis for the show reads. "Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime!"

In one of the past announcements regarding the show, Netflix confirmed that Deven Mack would voice Sonic with others such as Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada also on board in various roles. This show is unrelated to the live-action/CGI Sonic movies Paramount has released and still has in the works.

Ahead of this show's release, Sonic fans still have Sonic Frontiers to look forward to, a game that'll be out on November 8th. Be careful looking up too much about that game, however, because people are already getting ready for spoilers to appear online.

Sonic Prime will make its Netflix debut on December 15th.