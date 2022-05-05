✖

In case you missed it, Netflix finally revealed the first footage from the upcoming animated series Sonic Prime this week. The streaming giant announced in early 2021 that Sonic Prime would release in 2022, but has been relatively quiet otherwise. The first footage came as part of a sizzle reel for upcoming animated content on Netflix, and included the first bit of voiceover from Netflix's new voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the series, Deven Mack.

In addition to Mack, other voice cast members that have now been announced alongside the first footage of Sonic Prime include Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. Of the group, Mack is the only one whose character is confirmed. Mack also shared on social media a response to the announcement.

"I'll be joining the ranks of some amazing talents who have, and will still, be performing this legendary character in the video games and movies," shared Mack on social media following the sizzle reel. "So, I'd like it to be perfectly clear that they ain't going anywhere, and I wouldn't have it any other way. They've been doing amazing work for years that I legit can't wait to hear more of. I like to think of this all as its own new little pocket within the whole grand scheme of things, and it's been an incredible blessing, it's been an honor, and it's been a little scary all at the same time. I say that because I understand just how much these characters mean to so many people, and it's a whole lot to live up to."

Heartfelt thanks for all the incredibly kind words and to all the followers, old and new. I'm overwhelmed.



Admittedly still comfiest when flying under the radar and this is a big adjustment for me, but I truly appreciate all the support and that so many are hype for Sonic Prime. — Bondforged Deven Mack🦝🦔🐤🔦🧁🦇👨🏿‍🍳 (@DevenOClock) May 4, 2022

As noted above, Sonic Prime is set to release its first season of 24 episodes at some point this year. The confirmed voice cast includes Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog animated series right here.

