Sonic the Hedgehog Report Sheds Light on Release Date and First Details of Next Game

A new Sonic the Hedgehog report has shed light on both the release date of the next mainline game following Sonic Frontiers and shared the first details on the project. Sonic the Hedgehog has been experiencing a renaissance over the last handful of years, but not because of the games, but because of the successful movie adaptation. However, while the games haven’t been the primary driving factor of the series’ current spike in popularity, they certainly have contributed. For example, the aforementioned Sonic Frontiers wasn’t the greatest Sonic game of all time, but it was solid, and more importantly, fans of the series mostly appreciated it, hence why it sold several million copies. The next mainline game is supposedly more ambitious.

According to a new report from industry insider V Scooper, the Sonic the Hedgehog game is aiming to be the biggest original title in the series to date and is targeting a release in 2027. This would put it about five years after Sonic Frontiers. In the modern industry, five years is a very standard amount of development time, especially for a game that is supposedly ambitious by the standards of the team. In fact, the report describes the ambition as attempting to create something that will stand alongside the biggest releases of the year.

First Details on New Sonic Game

Adding to the information above, V Scooper claims there will be a stronger focus on story compared to previous games and more connection to the upcoming movies. To this end, there will be a large ensemble cast. Lastly, it is claimed that the game is being built for long-term support, which may suggest some type of live service element, though if this were the case, it presumably would be specified as such. To this end, it is not exactly clear what is meant by this.

At the moment of publishing, Sega has not responded to this new report nor to the speculation it has created. While it has been drawing considerable attention — the original post has over half a million views — we do not expect Sega to budge and provide any type of comments, as it never comments on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the variety.

