Sonic Frontiers Length Revealed

When Sonic Frontiers releases later this year, it seems the game will take a good chunk of time to complete. In a new interview with IGN, director Morio Kishimoto revealed that it should take players about 20 to 30 hours to complete. According to Kishimoto, the "open zone" format will give players a lot more to see and do than previous Sonic the Hedgehog games. Kishimoto does think that certain Sonic fans will try to complete the game in a much shorter amount of time, however.

"In previous titles, Sonic fans have enjoyed time attacks for each stage. For Sonic Frontiers, doing a speed run for the entire game might be a fun challenge," Kishimoto told IGN.

Video games represent an expensive investment for a lot of players, which is why the question of length often comes up ahead of a game's launch. Length has very little to do with quality, and will be different for every player. However, many gamers worry about spending a lot on a title, only for the experience to wrap up too quickly. The length of Sonic Frontiers should be good news for a lot of Sonic fans, but it remains to be seen if the actual content will be enjoyable enough to keep players entertained throughout.

From what Sega has shown thus far, Sonic Frontiers looks like a major deviation from the character's previous games. The open world of Sonic Frontiers should provide fans with greater freedom to take advantage of Sonic's speed, and Sonic Team is working to make big changes to the combat system, with moves inspired by the Paramount movies, and even a skill tree. After negative feedback towards 2017's Sonic Forces, Sonic Team will have its work cut out delivering an adventure that ranks with the hedgehog's finest.

Sonic Frontiers will release later this year on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Frontiers? What do you think of this length for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!